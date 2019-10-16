Machine Gun Kelly Crew Members Arrested for 'G-Rod' Beatdown

Play video content Exclusive 9/15/18 ATL Police Department

Two members of Machine Gun Kelly's crew got busted in connection with that infamous 2018 beatdown -- captured on surveillance cam -- of actor Gabriel "G-Rod" Rodriguez.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Brandon Allen and John Cappelletty were arrested Tuesday by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and charged with misdemeanor battery causing substantial physical harm. They were released after each posted $2,000 bond.

TMZ broke the story ... MGK's crew unleashed a can, or 2 or 3, of whoop-ass on G-Rod in the lobby of a Hampton Inn back in September 2018. In the video ... it looks like Allen and Cappelletty, who is MGK's drummer, punch, kick and stomp on G-Rod shortly after another monstrous crew member body slammed the actor.

As we first reported ... G-Rod sued MGK in June claiming the rapper ordered his crew to attack him. G-Rod also sued the hotel for negligence.