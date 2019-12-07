Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25k Reward to Recover Stolen Instruments, Gear

TMZ.com

Ozzy Osbourne is willing to put some big dough if someone can help track down the thieves who looted a store belonging to his late pal, Randy Rhoads ... we're talking thousands.

The Black Sabbath frontman posted some sad news Saturday about the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, saying it had recently been broken into and looted for a lot of its instruments and precious valuables. Ozzy says at least 6 items were taken by crooks.

Among them ... Randy's first electric guitar, as well as Randy's mother's Great Depression-era trumpet that she'd been gifted in childhood. High value, sentimental stuff, in other words.

Welp, Ozzy's got a solution of his own ... $25,000 of cold, hard cash in the form of a reward.

He writes, "I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items."