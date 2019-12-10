Major Gun Battle in Jersey City Between Cops & Holed Up Shooters

Breaking News

There's a massive battlezone unfolding in Jersey City, in which two reported shooters are holed up and firing out at police officers ... one of whom has reportedly been hit and wounded.

Reports of a shooting trickled out Tuesday morning, with initial reports indicating 2 different gunmen were barricaded in a bodega and firing out on the street with what's been described as a "long rife." Shots ringing out were captured on video, showing just how crazy the situation really is.

WATCH: Heavy gunfire is continuing in Jersey City at this time pic.twitter.com/UonFshfzY9 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 10, 2019 @BNONews

Several different agencies are reportedly responding and are on the move -- including ATF, local law enforcement and other authorities with guns drawn.

WATCH: Police responding to an active shooter in Jersey City; reports of multiple victims pic.twitter.com/AU0SHJtW6q — BNO News (@BNONews) December 10, 2019 @BNONews

According to the NYT, at least one officer has been hit in the gunfire and is being transported to the hospital. One report says the officer was hit in the head. It's unclear how the shooting started, which still sounds very active.

A large crowd of people has gathered in the blocks surrounding the incident, many with their phones out and screaming as the whole thing unfolds.

WATCH: Heavy gunfire heard as police respond to active shooter in Jersey City; multiple victims; scene still active pic.twitter.com/rKx9VHR4HC — BNO News (@BNONews) December 10, 2019 @BNONews

Understandable ... this is pretty damn scary.