Major Gun Battle in Jersey City Between Cops & Holed Up Shooters

Jersey City Major Gun Battle Cops v. Holed Up Bodega Shooters

12/10/2019 11:26 AM PT
There's a massive battlezone unfolding in Jersey City, in which two reported shooters are holed up and firing out at police officers ... one of whom has reportedly been hit and wounded.

Reports of a shooting trickled out Tuesday morning, with initial reports indicating 2 different gunmen were barricaded in a bodega and firing out on the street with what's been described as a "long rife." Shots ringing out were captured on video, showing just how crazy the situation really is.

Several different agencies are reportedly responding and are on the move -- including ATF, local law enforcement and other authorities with guns drawn.

According to the NYT, at least one officer has been hit in the gunfire and is being transported to the hospital. One report says the officer was hit in the head. It's unclear how the shooting started, which still sounds very active.

A large crowd of people has gathered in the blocks surrounding the incident, many with their phones out and screaming as the whole thing unfolds.

Understandable ... this is pretty damn scary.

Story developing ...

