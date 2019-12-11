Harvey Weinstein, Accusers Reach Tentative $25 Million Deal

Breaking News Getty

Harvey Weinstein's long battle with his accusers appears to be winding down, he's reached a tentative $25 million settlement with dozens of his alleged victims ... TMZ has confirmed.

The deal, struck Wednesday, means the disgraced studio mogul will NOT be required to admit any wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself. Insurance companies repping The Weinstein Company will shell out the full amount.

More than 30 women accused Weinstein of a variety of allegations ... ranging from sexual harassment to rape. The alleged victims -- from actresses and former employees -- will share the payout ... with 18 alleged victims splitting $6.2 million and no individual getting more than $500k. There's a separate chunk -- $18.5 million -- that'll be set aside for those in a class-action case and future claimants.

Play video content 12/6/19 BACKGRID

The total payout is actually $47 million ... with a huge chunk covering legal costs. The settlement means that all civil suits against Weinstein and The Weinstein Company will also get dismissed. The New York Times was first to report the story.

Genie Harrison, a lawyer for one of the victims, told The NYT, "I don’t think there’s a markedly better deal to be made. We have really, truly done the best we can under the circumstances, and it’s important for other victims to know this, come forward and be able to get the best level of compensation we were able to get.”