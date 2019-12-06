Harvey Weinstein Can Barely Walk Out of Court Due To Back Pain

Play video content Exclusive Details BACKGRID

Harvey Weinstein can't run from the law ... in fact, he can barely walk on his own.

Weinstein struggled to walk out of a New York City courtroom Friday after his bail hearing, needing assistance to make it down some steps and into his waiting SUV.

Weinstein's defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, tells TMZ ... Harvey's having health issues, including a back problem that's only getting worse. We're told Weinstein's seeing a doctor for treatment on his back, and he's in A LOT of pain.

As you know ... Weinstein is scheduled to go to trial in January after pleading not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006.