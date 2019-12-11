NBA Star's Older Brother Scores 100 Points In College Basketball Game

Breaking News

Move over, Wilt ... there's a new member of the 100-point game club -- NBA star Jarrett Culver's older brother, J.J. Culver!!

The 6'5" senior out of Wayland Baptist scored the absurd figure in his NAIA game against Southwestern Adventist in Plainview, Texas on Tuesday ... logging 100 points in just 38 minutes.

Play video content WBU Basketball

The stat line is wild ... J.J. took 62 shots, including 33 3-pointers, and added 27 free throw attempts. He also had 5 steals, 2 blocks, nine rebounds and an assist!

The numbers were so crazy, his older brother -- who was the No. 6 overall pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year's NBA draft -- said of the guard, "jj you a legend brother."

Getty

As for the game itself, J.J.'s squad obviously won ... beating the hell out of Southwestern Adventist, 124-60.

"Definitely a dream come true," J.J. said of the night. "I put in a lot of work for this. I love playing basketball and thanks everyone for the support."

J.J. -- who's just the second-ever NAIA player to hit the 100-point mark -- added, "Couldn’t have done it without my Coaches, Teammates, and Family."