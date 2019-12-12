Niecy Nash Has Just Filed For Divorce from Jay Tucker

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Niecy Nash is making her split from Jay Tucker official on paper ... she just filed for divorce.

Niecy filed legal docs in L.A. Thursday. As we reported ... they released a joint statement back in October their 8-year marriage was gonna come to an end. They said, at the time, that they realized at this stage of life they're "better friends than partners in marriage."

They added their union was such a gorgeous ride. They added, "We feel fortunate for the love we share -- present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."