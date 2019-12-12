Quality Control CEO 'P' Accused of Violent Abuse of Pregnant Lira Galore

Exclusive Getty Composite

Lira Galore says Quality Control Music CEO "P" beat her violently and regularly during the first 8 months of her pregnancy with his child ... and she's asking for at least $15 million for her injuries.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ, Lira describes 5 separate beatdowns she received at the hands of P. In one alleged attack. She claims he punched her in the face, threw her to the ground, began choking her and punched her in the head so many times, she developed knots. Galore claims P then ripped her ring off her finger, dislocating her finger.

In the other 4 attacks, she claims he routinely punched and choked her.

Galore says in August 2018 -- after one alleged attack -- he tried to "make things right" by buying her a $50,000 SUV. Just 2 weeks later, Lira alleges P broke the driver side window on the same SUV during a violent altercation and then took the vehicle and changed the title out of her name and into his own. She says a week later, he paid her $50k not to call the cops.

The docs stem from a custody case P filed back in May in which he requested joint custody of their child. Lira has filed these new docs, requesting sole physical custody of the child on the grounds that he "has consistently demonstrated physically violent, emotionally abusive, irrational and erratic behavior."

P has had massive success in the music biz, his Quality Control Music Label is responsible for the careers of Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and others.

Galore estimates P's net worth at over $50 million. She wants at least $15 million for her injuries.