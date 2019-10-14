City Girls' JT Hit Studio Before Hugging Mom After Prison Release

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The big boss man behind the City Girls says JT is so focused on cranking out new hits ... she went straight to a studio even before hugging her mom when she got outta prison.

We got Pierre Thomas -- Quality Control Music cofounder -- at LAX and he told our guy he's expecting big things from the City Girls now that JT is no longer behind bars, and they're hard at work to prove him right.

Pee says JT and Yung Miami are busy working on their new album, and spoiler alert -- he tells us it's dropping sooner than you'd expect!

TMZ broke the story ... JT is living in a halfway house now to complete her prison sentence, and she's allowed to leave during the day to record music.

You'll recall ... JT went to prison back in June 2018 after turning herself in on fraud charges. It was less than great timing, because as soon as she got locked up ... the City Girls started blowing up.

As we told you, Yung Miami threw down $52,000 on some custom diamond jewelry as a coming home present for JT -- but Pee says there will be no blowout welcome home party.