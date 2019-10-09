City Girls Rapper JT Out of Prison, Living in Halfway House

Exclusive Details

City Girls member JT is one step closer to freedom ... we've learned the rapper is out of prison, and finishing out her sentence in a halfway house.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... JT was just transferred from FCI Tallahassee to a halfway house in the Atlanta area as she awaits her March 7 release.

It's a huge change of scenery for JT after more than a year behind bars ... inmates in halfway houses get tons of extra benefits, like being able to leave the house during the day to work, and visit family and friends.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JT is already taking advantage of her new situation ... releasing a new track, fittingly called "First Day Out."

You'll recall ... JT had been behind bars since June 2018, after turning herself in to authorities on fraud charges. She went to prison just as the City Girls were getting super famous.

Play video content