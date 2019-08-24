City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Buys Jewelry for JT as Prison Release Present
Yung Miami to JT Welcome Home Present For My City Girl ... Enjoy The Bling!!!
8/24/2019 12:30 AM PT
Yung Miami is making sure her City Girls counterpart JT gets some love when she leaves prison ... because JT's gonna score some custom diamond jewelry!!!
We're told Yung Miami plunked down some serious cash for JT in the form of a pendant and chain to match her own City Girls bling ... $52,000 to be exact.
We're told Yung Miami hit up Jewelry Unlimited about a month ago, and the bling took two weeks to fully craft. As you see, the pendant and chain sparkle with baguette and VS+ diamonds set in yellow gold.
The only difference from Yung Miami's matching bling ... hers is rose gold.
JT has been locked up at the Miami Federal Detention Center since June 2018, after turning herself in to authorities on fraud charges. We're told she's getting released in the next few weeks.
Gotta hand it to Yung Miami ... she knows how to welcome a girl back from the inside.
7 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.