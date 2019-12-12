Vic Oladipo Shoots Shot at Nicole Scherzinger After Cut From 'Masked Singer'

Breaking News

Victor Oladipo got booted off "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday ... but don't feel bad for the guy, 'cause he landed a date with Nicole Scherzinger!!

The Indiana Pacers superstar -- AKA "Thingamajig" on the anonymous singing show -- pulled up from half-court to let the judge know he's interested right after getting voted off.

Remember, the Pussycat Dolls singer had been crushing hard and flirting with the blue and yellow creature all season ... so when Vic came face to face with the panel, Jenny McCarthy asked him if he was down for a date.

"Of course," the All-Star said. "We can go anywhere, any time, any place."

Naturally, Nicole loved that answer ... and even looked a little embarrassed!!

Oladipo -- who was able to participate on the show because he's been sidelined with a serious knee injury since January -- got real for a second, saying, "It has been a rough year for me."

"But, to be able to come out here and put smiles on people's faces, and just do something fun for once and kind of get away from the game has been awesome," Oladipo said. "It's nothing but a blessing for me."

We've spoken with Vic in the past about his singing career ... and he even gave us an impromptu concert in an interview in the past!!