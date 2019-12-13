Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Has Emergency Gallbladder Surgery
12/13/2019 2:36 PM PT
Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook is currently recovering after multiple emergency room visits finally revealed he desperately needed to have his gallbladder removed.
A rep for the heavy metal band tells TMZ ... Jason had been experiencing pain that prompted 2 visits to the emergency room. But, the pain persisted ... and finally, during a third ER visit, doctors determined Jason needed to have his gallbladder removed due to blockage.
Due to a medical emergency with Jason Hook, tonight’s show in Duluth, MN is postponed. Please visit https://t.co/Quvv9cIvQ1 for more information as it becomes available.— Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) December 12, 2019 @FFDP
We're told Jason went under the knife Thursday night and just hours after the band was forced to postpone a show in Duluth, Minnesota. The band, naturally, was there at the hospital to support Jason.
Seems Jason's gonna recover just fine ... and fans who missed out on the show should not fret. The rep tells us 5FDP will be rescheduling affected shows.
The band's currently near the end of its U.S. tour leg. Just 2 other gigs remain -- at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday and Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.
