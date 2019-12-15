Kandi Burruss Drops Surrogacy Knowledge Weeks After Daughter's Birth

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kandi Burruss is singing the praises of the woman who helped bring her new baby girl into the world -- and now she's opening up about her firsthand experience with surrogacy.

We got the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star out in Washington, D.C. and asked what advice she'd give anyone thinking about using a surrogate. Of course, Kandi's second child ... a little girl named Blaze Tucker was born on November 22, and she couldn't say enough great things about their surrogate.

Check it out ... Kandi says counseling's a great start. And, not just because it was required, either. When she finally met her surrogate, Shadina Blunt, they built a solid relationship and bonded so much, they went to counseling together.

Kandi says she knows some parents opt to keep it strictly professional with surrogates -- but she explained why she and her husband, Todd Tucker, took a different approach with Shadina.