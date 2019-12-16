Chelsea Handler's Sidekick Chuy Bravo Died From Heart Attack

Breaking News Getty

Chuy Bravo -- Chelsea Handler's longtime TV sidekick and hypeman -- died from a heart attack after a brief hospitalization ... according to a rep for the late comedian.

The Mexican-American actor -- famous for his frequent appearances on "Chelsea Lately" -- suffered the fatal heart attack Sunday morning in a Mexico City hospital after being rushed to the emergency room Saturday afternoon due to a stomach issue.

We're told Chuy went to the ER with a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed) and after complications, he suffered the fatal heart attack.

As we reported ... Chuy's family announced his death Sunday afternoon, and Chelsea wrote a heartfelt tribute to her longtime collaborator.

Chuy's funeral services took place Monday in Mexico, according to his rep, and his body will be cremated. We're told his family is devastated and his remains will be transported back to Los Angeles for a memorial service, but a date has not yet been scheduled.

Bravo was 63.