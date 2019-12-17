'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Fine With Kissing Mike Hill Despite Her Flu

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Cynthia Bailey has a message for all the couples out there this flu season ... she says there's nothing wrong with snuggling up with your sick partner!!!

We got the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star at LAX Monday and asked how she's holding up during her bout with the flu ... and Cynthia says her symptoms won't stop her from planting a huge kiss on her fiance, Fox Sports host Mike Hill, who she was on her way to see.

Cynthia is totally open to debating whether couples should sleep in the same bed if someone is under the weather ... but she says there's only one right answer, and married folks better uphold their vows!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lucky for Mike, Cynthia thinks she's no longer contagious ... but it sounds like she's ready to take care of the sportscaster if she gets him sick.