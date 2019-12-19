FaZe Jarvis Moving On To 'Call Of Duty' After Lifetime 'Fortnite' Ban

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"I'm pretty good at sniping, so we're going to send it."

FaZe Jarvis is finally moving on after his permanent Fortnite ban ... telling TMZ Sports he's gunning to be the next big thing in "Call of Duty" now!!!

"That game's pretty fun," Jarvis says. "I'm gonna snipe in that game. We're gonna get cracked, and yeah, we're going to send it!"

Of course, Jarvis has to find a new game now after he was exiled from the "Fortnite" world for cheating earlier this year.

The British teenager used aimbots -- an in-game hack that helps players shoot better -- during a recreational match, and when Fortnite officials found out about it, they banned him.

Jarvis was pretty sad over it all ... but when we got him out in L.A. this weekend -- he told us he's doing much better!!!