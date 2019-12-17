Offset Tells Fortnite to Lift the Ban on FaZe Jarvis, It's Just Wrong!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Offset is calling for Fortnite to lift the ban on his teammate FaZe Jarvis -- telling TMZ Sports a lifetime punishment sends the WRONG message to the kids.

As we previously reported, 16-year-old Jarvis -- one of the top Fortnite players in the world -- was banned for life from all Fortnite events after admitting to using illegal software to get an advantage during non-tournament play.

Jarvis claims he was just using the software to goof around while streaming -- and would never do anything to break the rules during competitive play.

Epic Games -- the company behind Fortnite -- has refused to budge ... but now Offset, who recently joined the FaZe Clan is speaking out in hopes of getting Jarvis back in the game.

"Fortnite says the game is for the youth. The youth makes mistakes a lot of times. Let the kids play, that what they love to do," the Migos rapper told us.

"Give him a ban. Like, ban him for 30 days. Give him probation terms or something like that and then if he keeps doing the same violations then you do that [suspend him for life]."

"But, a couple times messing up?! They kids ... know what I mean?"

By the way, Offset's not just involved in the gaming side of FaZe Clan -- he just dropped a new fashion collab and debuted the merch Monday night at the FaZe Arcade on Melrose.

