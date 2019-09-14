Offset Fired Up About Joining FaZe Clan Esports Team, 'FaZe Up Bitch!!!'
9/14/2019 12:30 AM PT
"F**king FaZe up, bitch!!!"
Think Offset is stoked to be part of the FaZe Clan, one of the biggest teams in gaming?!?
HELL YEAH!!!
The Migos rapper, who's a huge gamer, recently became an investor in FaZe Clan -- and when we spotted him out in NYC, he couldn't contain his excitement!!!
"I'm with FaZe Clan -- FaZe Up, bitch!!!"
Offset says gaming is becoming the "biggest s**t in the world" ... and he's right -- predicting it'll be a $30 BILLION industry by 2022.
"Big money," Offset says ... "but the thing is I do it for the kids, for the culture. It's a way to get your mind away from things."
Offset says he believes gaming "is a good thing for mental health" because it can help alleviate stress.
In fact, Offset says he wants to launch a project to help spread his message but warns our TMZ photog ... "Don't steal my idea motherf**ker!"
And, if Offset wasn't cool enough already ... watch him light up some random guy's cigarette as he walks into his building -- smooooooooth.
