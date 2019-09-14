Offset Fired Up About Joining FaZe Clan Esports Team, 'FaZe Up Bitch!!!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"F**king FaZe up, bitch!!!"

Think Offset is stoked to be part of the FaZe Clan, one of the biggest teams in gaming?!?

HELL YEAH!!!

The Migos rapper, who's a huge gamer, recently became an investor in FaZe Clan -- and when we spotted him out in NYC, he couldn't contain his excitement!!!

"I'm with FaZe Clan -- FaZe Up, bitch!!!"

Offset says gaming is becoming the "biggest s**t in the world" ... and he's right -- predicting it'll be a $30 BILLION industry by 2022.

"Big money," Offset says ... "but the thing is I do it for the kids, for the culture. It's a way to get your mind away from things."

Offset says he believes gaming "is a good thing for mental health" because it can help alleviate stress.

In fact, Offset says he wants to launch a project to help spread his message but warns our TMZ photog ... "Don't steal my idea motherf**ker!"