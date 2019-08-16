Offset Says He's Down with Bernie Sanders as Long as Cardi B Is

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Offset already knows who he's backing for prez, and he's no fool -- he's following his wife Cardi B's lead and supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders.

We got the Migos rapper at LAX Thursday and asked if he's riding with Bernie because CB had a one-on-one meeting with the candidate. Offset tells us he's definitely on the same political page as his wife.

Not that we think 45 was holding out for the Migos vote -- Cardi's made it clear how she feels about Trump.

As you probably know ... Cardi recently sat down with Senator Sanders, chopping it up about race, the economy and social justice -- and it sounds like he convinced her to stump for him in the race for the White House.

Offset's a smart man ... he knows a happy wife means a happy life, so he's feeling the Bern too. If you're not looking to hear the ATL rapper talk politics, fear not ... how 'bout licking???

