Cardi B Flaunts Her 'Offset' Leg Tattoo, Hidden Behind Her Knee

Cardi B's got Offset under her thumb leg -- and she proudly showed that off with a newly revealed tattoo while chatting with her hubby.

The rapper posted a very up-close and personal snapshot Sunday of what appears to be a Facetime convo she was having with Offset, in which she hoisted up her leg and showed him a tat bearing his name on the backside of her thigh. Awww? Sure, why not.

Cardi captioned her now-deleted post, "CAN'T WAIT TO GET HOME," throwing in a bunch of tongue emojis for good measure. She also put a tongue-out emoji over Offset's mug.

What's interesting about the tat is that it appears to have flown under the radar until now. We already knew Cardi was covered in ink (she's got upwards of 8 documented tattoos), but it's pretty sweet she's got her husband etched in too, considering their ups and downs.

Even more cool is the fact that Offset also has himself a 'Cardi' tat on his neck, under a pic of Buttercup from "The Powerpuff Girls." It made its debut early last year, and CB herself sure seemed to like it in a video she posted of the body art.