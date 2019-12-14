Offset Celebrates 28th Birthday with Cardi B and Strippers
12/14/2019 7:02 AM PT
Offset and Cardi B had way more fun than you Friday night ... at least that's a safe bet!
There was a pretty spectacular party in downtown L.A. in celebration of the 28th birthday of the Migos member.
Where to start. Lots of strippers. A bank safe full of bills ... it's a combination that never fails. Offset got a lap dance as his wife cheered both him and the stripper on. The forecast was rain and plenty of it, due in large part to Offset's tried-and-true technique.
As for eats ... Popeyes chicken sandwiches for starters.
BTW ... Migos has partnered with Uber Eats and Popeyes to launch a "Migos Menu" with different deals named after each member. The promotion was launched after Quavo posted an Instagram video of himself selling Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches from his car for $1,000 a pop!)
When the party ended, Cardi shows us a floor littered in $1s.
Happy birthday Offset, and way to throw a party!!!
