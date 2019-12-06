Quavo Says Instagram Joke About Popeyes Turned into Real Money for Migos

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Quavo is living the dream -- turning Instagram mockery into cold, hard cash, baby ... courtesy of the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze.

We got the Migos rapper and his GF, Saweetie, in WeHo Thursday night as they left the GQ Man of the Year Awards After Party ... and we had to ask him about his group jumping into the fast-food game.

Quavo explained how Migos' partnership with Uber Eats came about, telling us it all started with a video he posted back in August ... when everyone was losing their minds during the first round of Popeyes mania.

Quavo says someone -- besides his fans -- must have taken notice of his joke about selling the chicken sandwich out of his trunk ... because a few months later Migos was on the menu!

If ya missed the news ... you can now order 4 different combo meals off the Migos Menu from Popeyes, but only through Uber Eats.