Popeyes Stabbing Suspect's Name Released, Warrant Out for Arrest

The guy who allegedly stabbed someone to death at a Popeyes on the East Coast has been ID'd by cops -- and now they're looking to bring him in on murder charges.

The Prince George's County Police Department in Maryland say they believe 30-year-old Ricoh McClain is the one responsible for the fatal stabbing that took place last week that left 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis dead after an in-line dispute escalated.

Cops say they were called in to respond to a fight, and when they arrived ... they discovered Davis in the restaurant's parking lot with a single stab wound that ultimately killed him.

Prince George's County Police

As for what exactly led up to the stabbing, cops say they believe Davis had cut in line ... which turned into a verbal dispute, and then into a physical altercation outside. Police say McClain fled from the area and has not been captured yet. A warrant for his arrest has been issued, and authorities there are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to speak up.

Police have released a mug shot of McClain from a previous arrest, and they've also put out an image of him in the Popeyes that was captured on surveillance video.