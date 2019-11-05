Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Dispute Ends in Fatal Stabbing

Play video content @sorem12

Fights have erupted all over the place with the reintroduction of the Popeyes chicken sandwich, and one altercation left a 28-year-old man dead.

The man waiting in line at Popeyes in Prince George's County, Maryland Monday night was involved in an altercation when either someone cut in front of him or he cut in front of someone else. They started fighting and it ended outside the chicken joint with the 28-year-old getting stabbed. He died at the hospital.

The video (above) is of another fight ... this one in Edgewood, Maryland. You see people going nuts in the video ... all over the sandwich which has become the biggest thing since the cronut.

Play video content @ja_xxo

And, there have been other fights around the country where people seemed to be competing rather than just standing in line for a chicken sandwich. The video (above) is in Ellenton, Florida, where some guys in the drive-thru got into a wild fistfight.

Play video content traplordvegeta