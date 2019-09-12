Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich is Back, If You Bring Your Own Bun

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

If ya can't get the recipe for Popeyes' stupidly popular chicken sandwich, here's the next best thing -- a tasty loophole to get around the national shortage, and all ya need is some buns, hun!!!

The chicken joint tells us it's really simple to recreate the taste of their sando, which became a cultural phenomena when it debuted last month. We're told if you stop by a Popeyes with a bun of your own, order a 3-piece tender. Put 'em in between the bread and ... voila!!!

Think BYOB ... for buns.

As you know ... Popeyes sold out of their sandwiches in stores across the country only days after igniting an all-out chicken war with Chick-fil-A. They thought they had enough inventory to get them through September, but it wasn't even close due to the insane public response.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019 @PopeyesChicken

Lines at Popeyes were incredibly long, and people even put the snack on eBay during the craze, which spread across the nation like wildfire.