Chance the Rapper Teams Up with Postmates For a Good Cause

Chance the Rapper is asking hungry fans in Chicago to grub at his favorite eats for a good cause -- and all it'll take is an order on Postmates.

The Chi-Town MC is partnering with the delivery service from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, during which time anyone who orders food from a list of his fave Chicagoland restaurants will also be donating $1 to his non-profit, SocialWorks ... at no cost to the user.

Just listen to Chance ... he breaks it down pretty good.

And, don't worry ... Chance's palate probably ain't all that different from yours. Just a few "favorites" on his list ... Harold's Chicken Shack, Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Chef Luciano Kitchen & Chicken, Cheesie's Pub & Grub, Popeyes, Royal Caribbean Jerk ... and even 7-Eleven.

In other words, if it's good food in the Chi-Town area ... chances are it's on Chance's list, and you could contribute to a good cause just by ordering.

Up to $10,000 can be raised through the Chance campaign for SocialWorks. If you're in Chicago, you want in on this.