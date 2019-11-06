Popeyes Not Pulling Chicken Sandwich Despite Murder and Mayhem

Exclusive Getty

Popeyes' wildly popular chicken sandwich will remain on menus nationwide, despite the chaos it's causing at several locations ... including a fatal stabbing.

A rep for the fried chicken fast-food chain tells TMZ the sandwich is still available ... meaning it's not being pulled in the wake of scattered mayhem erupting across the country since its return to the menu this week.

As we've reported ... fights have broken out all over the place as customers are heading to Popeyes in droves to wait in long lines for a taste of the chicken sandwich, and one altercation in Prince George's County, Maryland Monday night left a 28-year-old dead from a stab wound.

A Popeyes spokesperson tells us the Maryland incident "is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence," adding ... "We, along with the franchisee, are fully cooperating with local authorities and actively working to gather more information."

Play video content @sorem12

Some other violent incidents include a rowdy kitchen brawl in Edgewood, Maryland (above) ... and a drive-thru beatdown in Ellenton, Florida (below). But, there are many, many more examples online.

Play video content @ja_xxo

The chicken chain says the safety of its employees and customers is always a priority, and franchisees have worked to boost staffing during this craze to be ready to serve guests quickly and safely.

It adds that most Popeyes restaurants are franchised and "additional onsite security matters are handled by the franchisees."