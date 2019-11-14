Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Demand Simmers After Recent Mayhem
11/14/2019 1:46 PM PT
Popeyes is no longer a breeding ground for violence over its chicken sandwich ... the mania's finally died down at many locations.
We hit up the store on world-famous Hollywood Blvd., which is normally swarmed just because of tourists ... but there was only a small line of customers. Also, everyone was cool as a cucumber.
It's a far cry from the scenes we saw across the country earlier this month when the fast food chicken joint brought back its massively popular chicken sando, causing insane lines and wild moments of mayhem.
As we reported ... there was a fatal stabbing at a Popeyes in Maryland, and there was a rash of videos showing brawls between employees and customers alike ... all dealing with lines out the door and at the drive-thru.
Question is ... is the bloom off the rose, or are hungry customers just too fearful of potential violence?
We're not trying to start another rush, but if you're spicy chicken curious ... looks like the coast is clear.
Guess George Lopez struck a chord when he told us some fried chicken stuffed between a bun ain't worth risking your life.
Stay safe, America.
