Guess Who This Super Cutie Turned Into!

He's a comedian and writer who is best known for his portrayal as Kim Jong-un in the controversial 2014 film "The Interview." But, before causing a ruckus with that role ... this kid was born to Korean immigrant parents in L.A.

He'd ultimately go to UCLA where he earned a degree in English/Creative Writing while he simultaneously cofounded the largest University Asian American theater company, LCC Theater Company. He also earned a master's degree in Asian American studies.