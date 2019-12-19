Guess Who This Super Cutie Turned Into!
12/19/2019 12:01 AM PT
He's a comedian and writer who is best known for his portrayal as Kim Jong-un in the controversial 2014 film "The Interview." But, before causing a ruckus with that role ... this kid was born to Korean immigrant parents in L.A.
He'd ultimately go to UCLA where he earned a degree in English/Creative Writing while he simultaneously cofounded the largest University Asian American theater company, LCC Theater Company. He also earned a master's degree in Asian American studies.
This kid eventually would earn a bigger breakout role, playing a restaurateur in the hit show "Fresh Off the Boat." He's also appeared in "The Office" and other films including "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Aquaman."
