Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are Kris Jenner's Dinner Guests from Hell

Kris Jenner seems like a pretty fun and gracious host ... and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend REALLY took advantage of it.

The famous couple accepted a dinner invite from the Kardashian family matriarch Wednesday night, and according to Kris ... she was hoping Chrissy would chip in by showing her how to cook up a nice dish or 2.

Instead, Teigen and Legend lounged around, drank up the house wine, went through Jenner's Christmas stockings ... and ended up in her bed for a makeout session. The night ended with a pantsless John and a passed-out Chrissy in her bathtub ... before they got chased away by security.

As Kris put it ... "worst dinner guests ever."