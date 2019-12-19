Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are Kris Jenner's Dinner Guests from Hell
12/19/2019 7:05 AM PT
Kris Jenner seems like a pretty fun and gracious host ... and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend REALLY took advantage of it.
The famous couple accepted a dinner invite from the Kardashian family matriarch Wednesday night, and according to Kris ... she was hoping Chrissy would chip in by showing her how to cook up a nice dish or 2.
Instead, Teigen and Legend lounged around, drank up the house wine, went through Jenner's Christmas stockings ... and ended up in her bed for a makeout session. The night ended with a pantsless John and a passed-out Chrissy in her bathtub ... before they got chased away by security.
As Kris put it ... "worst dinner guests ever."
Obviously, it was all in jest ... but we're suckers for it.
