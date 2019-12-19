Michael Thomas Gifts Entire Saints Locker Room New Jordan 11s!

Play video content Breaking News

Michael Thomas may be the best receiver in the game ... but he might very well be the best teammate in the NFL as well ... 'cause the superstar gifted his entire team new Jordan 11s!!

The New Orleans Saints WR revealed the dope holiday gifts for his squad on Wednesday ... and rightfully, his guys lost their minds!!

Thomas -- who has been on an absolute tear this season -- hooked his team up with the new Jordan 11 Breds that recently came out ... and it's safe to say he made the right choice.

Saints players like Tre'Quan Smith, Shy Tuttle and Wil Lutz documented the whole thing on Instagram ... and they were so excited that they were getting short on breath!!

The kicks ain't cheap ... they're currently going for around $300 a pop. But, that's okay ... Thomas signed a 5-year/$100 million extension this past offseason.