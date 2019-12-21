Boosie Badazz's Car Burglary Footage Shows Suspects Flee

Exclusive TMZ.com

The perps who allegedly busted a window of Boosie Badazz's Bentley SUV and jacked $70k in jewelry were caught on camera ... and so was their escape as the rapper's buddy gave chase.

Surveillance video of the burglary -- obtained by TMZ -- shows 2 men in dark clothes approach the passenger side of Boosie's ride and hang out there for several moments ... presumably, this is when they broke his rear passenger window to get in.

Cops say an alarm scared them off temporarily, but as you can see ... they return in a black sedan and one jumps out to grab something. Then they make their getaway -- which doesn't go too smoothly -- but they still manage to outrun B-Will, a rapper who works with Boosie.

We broke the story ... the suspected thieves allegedly swiped 2 diamond and rose gold rings worth $10k and a $50k necklace. Boosie posted a video about one of those rings -- a diamond-encrusted "BOSSMAN" piece -- because he was pissed about it getting stolen.