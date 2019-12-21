'A Christmas Story' Cast -- 'Memba Them?!

It's not officially the holidays until you've sat back with a tall glass of Ovaltine and a plate of smiling duck to take in the 1983 Xmas classic, "A Christmas Story."

You'll say "Oh, Fudge" after you see what your favorite cast of 9-year-old troublemakers including the day-dreaming, Red Ryder Air Rifle lover, Ralphie, his food hating little brother, Randy, the pole licking Flick, the triple-dog-daring Schwartz, the yellow-eyed Scut Farkus and even the C+ grading Miss Shields look like all grown up.