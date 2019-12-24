DJ Khaled Gifts Himself $500,000 Rolls-Royce Truck For Christmas

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

DJ Khaled is lavishing himself with Christmas gifts ... to the tune of a half-million-dollar custom Rolls-Royce truck!!!

We got Khaled on Fifth Avenue, where he was proudly showing off his new wheels ... and ya gotta see his tricked out ride.

The custom whip is a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan ... and Khaled's trusted car customizer Will Castro of Unique Rides tells us the $500k car comes with another $25k in special features.

As you can see ... the Rolls is sitting on custom 24-inch Forgiato rims with Nitto Tires, with red "RR" accents matching the red interior.

Khaled says he's gonna be driving around Miami in his new truck, and Will tells us it's got specially tinted windows for privacy and to keep Khaled cool from the South Florida heat.