Dog the Bounty Hunter Honoring Beth's Memory With Christmas Decor, Recipes

Dog The Bounty Hunter is honoring his late wife's memory this Christmas ... with mementos from their holidays of yore.

Our Dog sources tell TMZ ... he used all of Beth's old Christmas decorations to get his home in the holiday spirit, and just couldn't bear to put up any new decor after her passing.

As you can see, Dog's got a huge Christmas tree in his living room ... and we're told it's full of Beth's favorite ornaments.

He'll be spending Christmas at his home in Colorado, where he'll be surrounded by close friends and family, including his son, Garry, and daughter, Bonnie Jo.

As you can imagine, it will be an emotional time for the Chapmans -- it's their first Xmas without Beth.

The holiday spread will have some of Beth's touches too ... we're told the family will be chowing down on Beth's old recipes for their Christmas dinner, as she used to cook for everyone.

On the menu -- deviled eggs with jalapenos, sweet potatoes with tons of brown sugar and corn syrup and homemade apple cider to wash it all down.