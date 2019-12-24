Joe Giudice Reunites with Daughters In Italy

Play video content

Joe Giudice got exactly what he wanted for Christmas ... his daughters, who will be spending the holiday with him in Italy.

Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana all flew in Tuesday to reunite with their dad, who has been deported from the U.S. after his 41-month prison stint.

Joe was thrilled ... saying, "They are so cute, so happy."

The girls overpacked for the trip, at least that's what Joe seems to think. You hear him say, “Think we can do this or what? We have to take apart this whole thing. We still got another three [suitcases].”