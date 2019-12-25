James Corden Pans 'Cats' Saying He Heard it's 'Terrible'
James Corden I Can Star in 'Cats' ... And Piss on It Too!!!
12/25/2019 7:07 AM PT
James Corden stars in the movie musical "Cats," so it seems only appropriate for him to join the chorus ... that the movie sucks!!!
James was on a BBC radio show and told the hosts he hasn't seen the musical yet, but he heard "it's terrible."
It's hard for him to argue otherwise. "Cats" has been a spectacular flop. It cost $100 million to make, and pulled in just $6.5 million in its opening weekend.
Critics and a lot of Average Joe's have ripped the movie to shreds ... despite some big star power, including Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.
Dogs win ... again.
