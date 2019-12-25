James Corden Pans 'Cats' Saying He Heard it's 'Terrible'

... And Piss on It Too!!!

James Corden stars in the movie musical "Cats," so it seems only appropriate for him to join the chorus ... that the movie sucks!!!

James was on a BBC radio show and told the hosts he hasn't seen the musical yet, but he heard "it's terrible."

It's hard for him to argue otherwise. "Cats" has been a spectacular flop. It cost $100 million to make, and pulled in just $6.5 million in its opening weekend.

Critics and a lot of Average Joe's have ripped the movie to shreds ... despite some big star power, including Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.