Blueface, Crew's Beatdown Triggers Police Investigation

Blueface and his crew are in the crosshairs of cops who have opened a criminal investigation stemming from their involvement in a brutal beatdown.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the LAPD has opened an assault with a deadly weapon probe because at least 1 person went to the hospital complaining of injuries after he was brutally kicked.

Sources tell us the deadly weapons allegedly used by the attackers were their feet. We're told at least 2 people have gone to police to file a report ... which triggered the probe. We're told Blueface is NOT a named suspect ... at least not yet.

