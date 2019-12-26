Tiffany Haddish Says Blueface Making it Rain on Skid Row for Christmas is a Blessing

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish has no time for people who are criticizing Blueface for making it rain on Skid Row in Downtown L.A. ... because she says what the rapper did is steeped in tradition.

We got Tiffany at the Laugh Factory on Xmas day ... where comedians and celebs dished out dinners to people down on their luck. Tiffany knows of where she speaks ... you see, she grew up in the South Central hood.

She says there's a long history of gangbangers giving out money by jumping up on a vehicle and hurling it in the air. If some people don't understand or accept it, then tough.

Play video content

Tiffany says money raining from the sky is actually a blessing. She concedes it would have been degrading if Blueface threw out $1 bills, but he was tossing hundred dollar bills in the air, which will provide comfort for lots of people in need.