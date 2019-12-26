Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cute Puppy for Christmas
12/26/2019 4:23 PM PT
One of Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas presents barked this year ... so get ready for some serious cuteness overload.
Kourtney introduced her new puppy to the world Thursday ... and she's truly a beaut!!! Hard to tell if she's a golden retriever or a lab ... but cute is cute. There's only one problem ... Kourt doesn't know what to name her. Seriously, she captioned her pics of the pup with her kids, "But what should we name her?"
Here are some suggestions ... Dollar? Billion?! TRILLION?! Fine ... Goldilocks works too.
Anyway ... looks like the pup's already getting spoiled. Sure, by tons of hugs and kisses. But, look at the Hermes box next to her!!!
