Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima Cozy Up at Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have become pretty much inseparable ... and if you don't believe it check out their trip to Disneyland.

Kourt and Younes hit up The Happiest Place on Earth Tuesday for a good 'ol fashion date. She didn't try and keep things on the DL ... looking pretty recognizable in a yellow sweater. Younes wore a bucket hat ... but his good looks made him instantly recognizable.

Witnesses tell us there was PDA ... kissing and whatnot. In between moments of affection they hit up Toy Story Mania ... the interactive ride where the best and fastest aim makes you a winner.

TMZ broke the story ... Younes and Kourtney have been seeing each other for several months. We were also told it's been very private and things are moving slow. But, they are quickly making whatever their relationship is public. They hit up Miami just a few weeks ago for Art Basel.

Her baby daddy Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been inseparable for more than 2 years.