Sofia Richie Sexy Easter Sunday with Scott ... Eggsactly What I Needed!!!

Sofia Richie Rocks Sexy Bikini During Easter Getaway With Scott Disick

Here's Sofia Richie stepping out in her finest Easter Sunday outfit in Cabo and ... JUST KIDDING, SHE'S WEARING THE HELL OUT OF A TINY BIKINI!!!!

Sofia showed off her smoking hot body over the weekend, rocking this sexy lime green bikini during a romantic getaway to Mexico with Scott Disick. Muy caliente!

Scott clearly made the right choice with his Easter plans ... instead of spending his morning with the Kardashian-Jenner clan at Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella, Scott had a front-row seat to watch his model girlfriend work on her tan!

It's good to see Sofia and Scott still going strong ... and even better to see her looking absolutely stunning in barely-there swimwear. Couples retreats to exotic locations are kinda becoming their thing.

So, check out the gallery ... it sure beats anything you saw in your Easter basket.