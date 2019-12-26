New England Patriots Lend Team Jet to Navy Football for Bowl Game Trip

Breaking News

The Navy football needs to fly from Annapolis to Memphis for Tuesday's upcoming Liberty Bowl ... and guess what, Robert Kraft just happens to have a spare plane!!

The New England Patriots owner offered up the team jet to the #23 ranked Navy Midshipmen football team ... so they could travel in STYLE to play Kansas State on Dec. 31.

The players seemed STOKED by the fancy ride -- and who wouldn't be??? Wonder who gets to sit in Tom Brady's chair?!?!

"Thank you @Patriots and Team 125 for sending us to the @AZOLibertyBowl the right way," Navy said in a statement to Kraft's team.

Navy (9-2) is already a 2.5-point favorite over Kansas State (8-4) ... but flying over in a superjet like this will probably make them even more confident, right? Swag level off the charts!!!

As for the Patriots, they're not using the jet this week -- they're gearing up to play the Dolphins at home in New England on Sunday ... so no travel for them.