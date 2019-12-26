New England Patriots Lend Team Jet to Navy Football for Bowl Game Trip

New England Patriots Hey, Navy, Need a Ride?! ... Use Our Jet!!

12/26/2019 9:14 AM PT
The Navy football needs to fly from Annapolis to Memphis for Tuesday's upcoming Liberty Bowl ... and guess what, Robert Kraft just happens to have a spare plane!!

The New England Patriots owner offered up the team jet to the #23 ranked Navy Midshipmen football team ... so they could travel in STYLE to play Kansas State on Dec. 31.

The players seemed STOKED by the fancy ride -- and who wouldn't be??? Wonder who gets to sit in Tom Brady's chair?!?!

"Thank you @Patriots and Team 125 for sending us to the @AZOLibertyBowl the right way," Navy said in a statement to Kraft's team.

Navy (9-2) is already a 2.5-point favorite over Kansas State (8-4) ... but flying over in a superjet like this will probably make them even more confident, right? Swag level off the charts!!!

As for the Patriots, they're not using the jet this week -- they're gearing up to play the Dolphins at home in New England on Sunday ... so no travel for them.

So, Navy ... enjoy the ride!!

