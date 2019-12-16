Army Investigating Alleged White Power Hand Symbols at Navy Football Game

Breaking News

An Army cadet and a Navy midshipmen flashed a hand gesture symbolizing white power during a Live TV shot at the Army vs. Navy football game this weekend ... and now officials from both camps are investigating.

The symbol is a version of the A-okay hand gesture -- which, over the years, has been co-opted by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League and other groups.

Fast forward to Saturday ... when ESPN's Rece Davis was doing a live shot in front of uniformed Army cadets and Navy midshipmen, when TWO men appeared to intentionally throw up the hand sign -- one from each side.

Now, both Army and Navy say they're investigating.

On the Army side, West Point spokesperson Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt told the Wall Street Journal, "We’re looking into it."

On the Navy side, US Naval Academy spokesperson Cmdr. Alana Garas said, "We are aware and will be looking into it."