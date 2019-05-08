Chicago Cubs Investigating Fan Over Alleged White Power Gesture

Chicago Cubs Investigating Fan Over Alleged White Power Gesture

Breaking News

The Chicago Cubs are trying to find -- and possibly BAN -- a fan who flashed a hand sign sometimes associated with white power, the team announced Wednesday.

During Tuesday night's broadcast of the Cubs-Marlins game ... a fan flashed a hand sign that looks like an upside-down "OK" gesture.

In recent years, the hand sign has been used by white supremacist groups. But, the symbol obviously has another -- non-hateful meaning -- and the Anti-Defamation League warns that people have been falsely branded as racist for using it without racist intent.

This particular incident went down in the bottom of the 3rd inning ... when the telecast cut to commentator Doug Glanville -- and a fan made sure to make the sign viewable for the camera.

Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign? @SarahSpain @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/6p7d79vIVR — Chad Rehan (@ChadRehan) May 8, 2019

The Cubs now say they're investigating the incident ... and are considering removing the guy from Wrigley Field forever.

"An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture that is associated with racism," Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said.

“Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior."

"Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field."