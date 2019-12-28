YK Osiris Won't Miss Any Recording Sessions Despite Assault Arrest

Exclusive Getty

YK Osiris won't be missing out on any studio time on the West Coast as he deals with the aftermath of his arrest for aggravated assault on the East Coast.

The singer says he needs to travel back and forth from California to Georgia over the next three months for recording sessions ... and, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, a judge in Atlanta just gave him the green light to travel outside the state for work.

As we first reported ... YK Osiris was arrested last month after allegedly beating the crap out of his girlfriend at his own birthday party. Osiris maintains his innocence and claims he never touched the woman, adding he has witnesses to back him up.

YK has NOT been charged with a crime, but he's still got an open court case stemming from the alleged incident ... and that's why he needed a judge's permission to leave the state.