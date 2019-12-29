Zac Efron Confirms He Got Sick in Papua New Guinea, But Bounced Back

TMZ.com

Zac Efron has broken his silence about a rumored illness that apparently almost had him on his death bed -- and he says it's true, but that he's all better now.

The actor posted the message Sunday, writing ... "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G." He continued, "I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

The update comes amid reports he'd recently come down with a typhoid or another bacteria-related sickness while filming his new Quibi show overseas, which required him to be airlifted to an airport in Australia, and then transported to a hospital from there.

According to local outlets, he was released and cleared to travel back to the U.S. on Christmas Eve. On Saturday, he surfaced in L.A. looking relatively healthy with a shopping bag in hand. It's crazy ... typhoid can be fatal if not treated correctly. Definitely scary.

