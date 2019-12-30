Kardashian Hot Shots of 2019 -- Guess Who!

The Kardashian and Jenner gals had themselves a hot girl 2019 and there's a huge stack of sexy selfies from social media to show the hot locations ... and sexy curvations ... to prove that this year still belonged to the Calabasas brood.

Flip through the skin-filled flicks of the valley chicks and see if you're skilled enough to guess if the sexy figure in the photo belongs to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie or Kendall.