Kylie Jenner Posts Thirst Trap Photo, Travis Scott Not Impressed

Kylie Jenner blessed the internet with one more "thirst trap" to close out 2019 -- but one person clearly was not impressed -- her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Kylie posted a couple shots of her in bed in lingerie with the caption, "just didn't feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap." The photo exploded like a watermelon hurled off a 30-story building ... accumulating more than 10 million likes in just a few hours, with assists from Sofia Richie and Winnie Harlow.

Travis, however, didn't seem to take well to the post ... jumping on his own account an hour later to post an enormous "LOL" on his story.

While the meaning is somewhat unclear ... Travis rarely posts text on his story ... so not a big leap to call it shade.

As we reported ... Travis and Kylie aren't back together as a couple ... despite spending the last few holidays together as a family with daughter Stormi.